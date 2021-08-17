LCSO to participate in “Boose it and Lose it” campaign

Advertisement

LCSO says they will increase DUI patrol through Labor Day weekend.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning August 18th and running through Labor Day weekend, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its DUI patrol aimed at detecting drivers who are under the influence while behind the wheel.

The campaign is through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

“Our mission is to make Loudon County a safe place for our residents and our visitors, and that includes having safe roadways to travel on.”, says Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We are committed to putting forth the resources to deter and detect impaired drivers as the Labor Day Holiday approaches”.

Officials say if you spot a driver who appears to be under the influence, call your local 911 operator in your jurisdiction.

“LCSO uses grant funds from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to provide extra officers for specialized patrols such as the “Boose it and Lose it” Campaign. Each year these funds provide added Highway safety protection at no cost to local taxpayers.’, says LCSO THSO Coordinator, Sergeant Matt Fagiana.

