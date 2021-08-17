Advertisement

Man arrested after running from police, trying to crash into officers

The incident happened Sunday night at I-40E at Loudon County Highway.
Man arrested after running from police, driving stolen vehicle(Knox County Police Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is now behind bars after running from police, reckless driving and attempting to hit a Knoxville police car intentionally.

It happened on Sunday, August 15th.

According to the report, Knox Co. Sheriff Deputies responded to the Loudon County Line where Loudon County deputies were in pursuit of a white GMC sierra. Police say the vehicle was being driven by Donald Moore Jr..

Officers say that Moore was driving very dangerously on the road. He drove onto oncoming traffic and nearly struck a bystander vehicle head-on on Middlebrook Pike near Robinson Road.

The report says Moore attempted to hit a Knoxville Police vehicle and caused the crash of another Knoxville Police vehicle.

Officers were able to stop Moore’s vehicle using an immobilization technique. Moore attempted to hit another vehicle after this but was forcibly removed from his vehicle by officers.

The report says Moore actively resisted arrest and an officer deployed a taser on Moore’s left thigh.

Moore was transported to UT Medical Center for his injuries.

The license plate on Moore’s vehicle was reported stolen from Rhea County. Moore’s driver’s license was revoked as well.

He is charged with aggravated assault on a first responder.

