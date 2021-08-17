Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation

Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul,...
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
Robert Durst admitted publicly for the first time Monday at this murder trial that he had, in...
Robert Durst says he lied, penned ‘cadaver’ note to police
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii