Advertisement

Ole Smoky Distillery in list of America’s fastest growing private companies

This is the second time Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized on the list.
Ole Smoky Distillery recognized in list of America’s fastest growing private companies
Ole Smoky Distillery recognized in list of America’s fastest growing private companies(Ole Smoky Distillery)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies Tuesday.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful and fastest growing private companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored for the second year to be ranked amongst some of the world’s most successful and fastest-growing companies. Ole Smoky Distillery’s growth in the spirits market continues to rise,” says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “We are especially proud of our 2020 results given the unique challenges that all businesses faced last year. Our team worked incredibly hard and remains flexible and nimble during this unprecedented time to keep our business growing.”

This year the company moved up significantly by 1190 spots from last year to a ranking of #3112 in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021

Latest News

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is hosting its annual Mayday Radio-thon and open...
Second Harvest hosting West Knoxville food distribution event
WVLT News earned the national honors in the Sports Reporting and Feature Reporting categories...
WVLT News honored with 2 National Murrow Awards
The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family...
“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville
"Joe" the sloth turns 2 at Zoo Knoxville
“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville