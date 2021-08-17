Ole Smoky Distillery in list of America’s fastest growing private companies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies Tuesday.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful and fastest growing private companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored for the second year to be ranked amongst some of the world’s most successful and fastest-growing companies. Ole Smoky Distillery’s growth in the spirits market continues to rise,” says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “We are especially proud of our 2020 results given the unique challenges that all businesses faced last year. Our team worked incredibly hard and remains flexible and nimble during this unprecedented time to keep our business growing.”

This year the company moved up significantly by 1190 spots from last year to a ranking of #3112 in 2021.

