Pediatric ICU beds over 75 percent full in Tennessee, according to state report

The state is also reporting 149,570 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-17 years old since Friday.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 76 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full, according to a new report from the Tennessee State Health Department.

The state is reporting that 53 kids are in the hospital statewide. 15 kids of those kids are in the ICU and 7 are on ventilators.

The state is also reporting 149,570 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-17 years old. This is from Friday August 13th to Monday August 16th.

Children represent 15.7% of cumulative cases of all ages, with most cases among 14-18 year olds. The week of 8/1/2021, there were 5,054 child cases, comprising 21.4% of all cases. The week of 8/8/2021, there were 7,801 child cases, comprising 27.2% of all cases.

New vaccinations statewide with all ages up 9,176 since last weekend.

