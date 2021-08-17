Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021

Latest News

People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
A family friend organized a drive-by parade of first responders to help lift Daniel’s spirits....
Boy battling COVID-19 mourns in isolation after losing father to the virus
State charges Monroe County business with liquor law violations
State charges Monroe County business with liquor law violations
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana