Pictures, video show major Monroe County flooding

Flooded city streets and farms: Fred’s flash floodwater pics and videos coming in. Meteorologist Ben Cathey has the details. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee saw major flooding Tuesday, with many Monroe County residents capturing pictures and video of streets overflowing with water.

Monroe County Emergency Services shared this picture of Unicoi Church Road in Tellico, saying the Highway Department is working hard to help as much as it can.

Flooding on Unicoi Church Rd in Tellico (Monroe Co. 911)

WVLT News viewer Mike Anderson sent in this video of a Tellico Plains street completely flooded.

Renee, a WVLT News viewer submitted some pictures of Dry Creek Road, also in Tellico Plains.

Thanks to Renae who sent in these photos of Dry Creek Road in Tellico Plains, which is seeing some flooding right now. Are you seeing flooding in your area? https://bit.ly/3CTaRn3 Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

