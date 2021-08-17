Advertisement

Pictures, video show major Monroe County flooding

Officials and WVLT News viewers are sending in flooding pictures and videos.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flooded city streets and farms: Fred’s flash floodwater pics and videos coming in. Meteorologist Ben Cathey has the details.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee saw major flooding Tuesday, with many Monroe County residents capturing pictures and video of streets overflowing with water.

Monroe County Emergency Services shared this picture of Unicoi Church Road in Tellico, saying the Highway Department is working hard to help as much as it can.

Flooding on Unicoi Church Rd in Tellico
Flooding on Unicoi Church Rd in Tellico(Monroe Co. 911)

WVLT News viewer Mike Anderson sent in this video of a Tellico Plains street completely flooded.

Renee, a WVLT News viewer submitted some pictures of Dry Creek Road, also in Tellico Plains.

Thanks to Renae who sent in these photos of Dry Creek Road in Tellico Plains, which is seeing some flooding right now. Are you seeing flooding in your area? https://bit.ly/3CTaRn3

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation
Jessie Goforth
Knoxville man in hospital after trying to help victims in I-75 multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Shelley Edwards a biochemist with EDP Biotech is showing off PCR technology.
COVID testing facilities experience increase in demand
Softball coach fighting COVID-19
Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19
The Weckstein and Cobble families
Parents divided on health practices in Knox County Schools
Flooding in Tellico Plains
Flooding in Tellico