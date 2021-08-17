Pictures, video show major Monroe County flooding
Officials and WVLT News viewers are sending in flooding pictures and videos.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee saw major flooding Tuesday, with many Monroe County residents capturing pictures and video of streets overflowing with water.
Monroe County Emergency Services shared this picture of Unicoi Church Road in Tellico, saying the Highway Department is working hard to help as much as it can.
WVLT News viewer Mike Anderson sent in this video of a Tellico Plains street completely flooded.
Renee, a WVLT News viewer submitted some pictures of Dry Creek Road, also in Tellico Plains.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.