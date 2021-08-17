Advertisement

Rockwood law enforcement investigating incident involving envelope filled with powder

Rockwood, Tennessee’s police and fire departments are investigating an incident involving an envelope filled with powder, officials said.
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rockwood, Tennessee’s police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious activity incident on the 400 block of West Rockwood Street, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The incident involved an envelope filled with powder, police officials confirmed. Employees at a post office made the call.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

