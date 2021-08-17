Rockwood law enforcement investigating incident involving envelope filled with powder

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rockwood, Tennessee’s police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious activity incident on the 400 block of West Rockwood Street, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The incident involved an envelope filled with powder, police officials confirmed. Employees at a post office made the call.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

