Second Harvest hosting West Knoxville food distribution event

Second Harvest will be giving out food from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, August 20th.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Second Harvest food bank will be distributing food boxes at David Webb Riverfront Park.

Second Harvest will be at David Webb Riverfront Park on August 20th hosting a Mobile Food Distribution for those in need...

Posted by City of Harriman on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The event will be on Friday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The address for Riverfront Park is 301 Emory Drive, Harriman TN.

You can learn more about upcoming events by heading to their website.

