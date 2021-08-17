Second Harvest hosting West Knoxville food distribution event
Second Harvest will be giving out food from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, August 20th.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Second Harvest food bank will be distributing food boxes at David Webb Riverfront Park.
The event will be on Friday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The address for Riverfront Park is 301 Emory Drive, Harriman TN.
