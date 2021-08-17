Second Harvest hosting West Knoxville food distribution event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Second Harvest food bank will be distributing food boxes at David Webb Riverfront Park.

Second Harvest will be at David Webb Riverfront Park on August 20th hosting a Mobile Food Distribution for those in need...

The event will be on Friday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The address for Riverfront Park is 301 Emory Drive, Harriman TN.

You can learn more about upcoming events by heading to their website.

