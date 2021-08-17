State charges Monroe County business with liquor law violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents charged a Monroe County business with state liquor law violations on Thursday, August 12th.

Agents say Mandy Marie Thomas, also knows as Mandy Marie Sahf, owner of the Dragon City Pit Stop/Dragon Depot in Monroe County, TN, with three misdemeanor citations related to state liquor law violations.

The charges include two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages, one count of dispensing of alcoholic beverages on an unlicensed premise, and one count of unlawful storage of liquor for sale. TABC says the business is located in an area where on-premise liquor sales are not legally authorized.

Agents conducted undercover operations on the unlicensed establishment before providing evidence of state liquor law violations to the Criminal Court of Monroe County, according to the report.

TABC agents from the Knoxville field office and officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant and discovered liquor, wine, and beer being stored on the premises.

Officers seized 240 bottles of liquor and wine which officers later inventoried for future judicial proceedings.

The TABC provides information related to state alcohol licensure and where alcohol may legally be sold in Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.