Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19

A Tennessee softball coach is in the hospital fighting for his life after complications with COVID-19.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball coach Jonathan Davis is in the hospital with pneumonia linked to COVID-19. As a coach, he’s used to rallying behind his team, but now, his team and family are rallying behind him.

Kelley Griffith coaches Team Tennessee with Davis. Team Tennessee is a travel team of eight and nine-year-olds. Griffith said the 30-year-old coach and father of two has been in the hospital since Saturday fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“Jonathan, your family, your softball family, everyone is wanting you to get better, and come back, we need you coaching,” Griffith said.

Things started off good for Davis. He was treated for COVID and then released, but just days later ended up in the hospital again.

“He had a very bad case of it, and then he started to get better. Then like the next day he got worse. his wife Courtney had to call an ambulance to come and get him,” Griffith said.

Davis’ oxygen levels have declined, but Griffith tells WVLT News that he is stable now.

Griffith said Davis and his wife were not vaccinated, but that will change when he gets released from the hospital.

“They were never vaccinated, but I do know that he said after he beats this 90 days after he’s going to get his vaccination,” she said.

