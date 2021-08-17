Advertisement

Tuesday’s Smokies, Barons game postponed

Make up date not yet announced
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 17, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday night’s game at Smokies Stadium between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The make up date for Tuesday’s game has not yet been announced. Tickets to tonight’s game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game.

The Smokies and Barons will begin their series Wednesday night, with one nine inning game at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday presented by M3 Technology. Tickets for the remainder of the Birmingham series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

