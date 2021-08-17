Vols prep second scrimmage of camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wrapped up practice No. 11 on Monday morning at Haslam Field as the Volunteers continue to power through preseason camp and move closer to the season opener against Bowling Green.

First-year running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media following Monday’s practice to talk about the progression of UT’s backfield as it prepares for Tuesday’s closed scrimmage at Neyland Stadium.

What the Vols’ running back room may lack in experience, it makes up for in talent and depth, as a handful of players seem poised to make an impact on offense and special teams this season.

While Tennessee fans will see plenty of faces in the offensive backfield this fall, sophomore Jabari Small and junior college transfer Tiyon Evans have emerged as the two leaders of the group.

“As we’re toward the end of fall camp, we’re still combing through the depth chart. I do think those two guys have separated themselves as far as being a little bit more at the top of the depth chart than more at the bottom,” Mack said. “Both of those guys, they can go in the game right now as 1A and 1B and participate. They both have very similar skill sets. Jabari is obviously a little bit smaller, a little bit shiftier, has got some experience playing the receiver position, so he can do a lot of different things as far as his repertoire.

“At the same time, you have Tiyon, who has just so much power like I said before, running between the tackles. Those guys have really been a good 1-2 punch throughout fall camp.”

Tennessee opens the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shield-Watkins Field on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

