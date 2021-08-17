Vols scrimmage in the rain at Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred greeted Tennessee football at its second and final preseason scrimmage on Tuesday morning, allowing the Volunteers to focus on ball security and building toughness.

Tennessee scrimmaged for less than two hours in conditions that could be common on a Saturday in the fall. The Vols also dressed at Neyland Stadium and went through warmups, simulating a normal game day.

”We got a chance to get out there in the rain and some adverse weather there,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “I thought special teams (and) offensively (we) handled it pretty well for the most part of the day.” Game day, you wake up (and) no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play in the elements that you’ve got. We will play in a rain game, so your mindset – offense, defense, special teams – has to be that this is the right weather for us to go out and execute. It has no bearing on who we are and what we do and how we do it.”

Heupel said all three quarterbacks – Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker –- executed well in the conditions and made good decisions. “There really weren’t a ton of turnovers last week. The weather really had very little effect, for the most part. I thought the quarterbacks handled the weather (and) were able the throw the ball efficiently and effectively. I thought our wide receivers did a pretty good job. (We) didn’t have any center-quarterback issues. It was really pretty good.” Tennessee will take Wednesday off, which is also the first day of classes of the fall semester.

The Vols begin a three-day stretch of practices on Thursday morning. Tennessee opens its 125th season of football and the Heupel era on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. Kickoff for the special Thursday primetime event is 8 p.m. ET live on SEC Network.

