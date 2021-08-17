WVLT News honored with 2 National Murrow Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honored WVLT News with two National Murrow Awards in the Sports Reporting and Feature Reporting categories in the Small Market Television division.

“Always Get Back In The Saddle” follows Jessica Thoma as she returns to competitive horseback riding despite suffering an uncommon medical condition.

WVLT General Manager Jasmine Hardin described the feature as, “A story where Amanda Hara shares the perseverance of a triple amputee and her journey to do what she loves most again. An honest piece on resilience and finding purpose after surviving a rare disease.”

Months after Jessica Thoma lost most of her limbs, she was back on her horse competing against able-bodied people and winning. There is no question that 2020 was a year filled with doubt, anxiety, and fear for many people. That’s why Thoma’s story of survival was so important. She bravely shared her journey and delivered hope to East Tennesseans, proving we can always get back in the saddle.

The story was written and produced by WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara.

“Always Get Back In The Saddle” first won three Regional Murrow Awards in May after competing in a five-state region, which includes stations across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Regional winners automatically advance to national judging.

RTDNA says recipients of Edward R. Murrow Awards demonstrate the spirit of excellence that renowned journalist, Edward R. Murrow, set as a standard for the profession of journalism.

WVLT News is proud to serve a community that is willing to share its stories of hope, success, and triumph.

