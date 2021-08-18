Brief break from storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch for high water or damage left from the drenching rains that moved through with Fred. We are covering the areas of flooding left in Cocke County on WVLT News. Now, looking forward with your forecast, we are tracking scattered rain and storms headed our way.

Here's why there are leftover spots of high water and flooding for some. (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Flash Flood Watches all expired early, but the mess left behind in Cocke County is exactly why that was issued. The Pigeon River is expected to reach the 5th highest crest ever recorded, at 17 feet. Watch for high water, as some creeks, streams, and river continue to rise in some areas. Remember to turn around don’t drown.

This morning has areas of fog developing, as the sky clears. This can make it hard to see any ponding up ahead, so use caution on the roads no matter what. Temperatures are starting the day around 69 degrees.

The day is partly cloudy to mostly clear, with the sky clearing and isolated rain and storms developing. Spotty pop-ups are more likely this evening, ahead of better rain chances. Temperatures bounce back to around 87 degrees today, with high humidity making it feel about 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight comes with scattered rain and storms. They’re moving in from the west and slowly decreasing in coverage overnight, with a low around 70 degrees and spotty rain by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

More scattered rain and storms move in again Thursday afternoon to evening. We’ll top out around 84 degrees, with a 40% coverage during the early afternoon and increasing to a 60% coverage late afternoon to evening. Downpours and gusty winds are possible, with some small hail.

Scattered storms are developing and moving through again Friday and Saturday. This keeps temperatures around the mid 80s.

Storms become more isolated Sunday, and temperatures start increasing. We’ll have more sunshine and highs around 90 degrees next week. We’re looking at increasing rain and storms again the second half of next week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

