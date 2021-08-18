Advertisement

Cocke County officials warn of severe flooding, schools on delay

Some in Cocke County are being asked to prepare to evacuate should the need arise.
Flooding on Unicoi Church Rd in Tellico
Flooding on Unicoi Church Rd in Tellico
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted a warning about heightened water levels around The Pigeon River and Walters Dam Tuesday night due to rain. The same rain caused major flooding in Monroe County Tuesday night.

Additionally, Cocke County Schools will run on a two-hour delay Wednesday, August 18 due to the flood threat.

According to the warning, increased rainfall has caused The Pigeon River to enter a flood stage, with levels higher than they have been in years. According to river experts, water levels could crest at 17 feet, a record.

8-17-2021 @ 9:20 pm There is a substantial amount of water moving out of Canton, NC and towards Walters Dam. Right...

Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Officials are warning that as the night goes on The Pigeon River will rise above its flood stage, and that water will make its way towards Walters Dam.

Officials say the dam and dam gates are working as expected.

Those who are camping or live near Cocke County waterways are asked to keep an eye on water levels and be prepared to evacuate should the need arise.

