Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger ordered an evacuation for people along the Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers following heavy rain that has led to flood risks Tuesday night.

“Due to rainfall amounts within the county as well as contributories from North Carolina, the areas around the Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers have become unsafe,” the evacuation notice said.

Cocke County evacuation letter (Cocke County)

Those in the danger areas are told to pack essential items and leave immediately. Temporary shelters have been opened up at Bridgeport School, Parrotsville School, Cocke County High School and Cosby High School.

