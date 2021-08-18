Advertisement

Cocke County officials discuss county-wide notification system following flood crisis

The emergency notification system could help Cocke County residents in future emergencies.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County officials are discussing implementing a county-wide notification system following a flooding crisis that took over 100 people out of their homes and closing schools.

Cocke County saw the flooding following a downpour of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing some people in the county to need to evacuate. Those people are cleared to return home now after spending the night with friends, family or fellow neighbors in an emergency shelter.

The evacuation warning came late Tuesday night, and was distributed via emergency officials on social media and by going door-to-door. Now, Mayor Crystal Ottinger and Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials are discussing implementing a county-wide notification system to alert people faster.

Mayor Ottinger told WVLT News that the system would have been a “wonderful tool to have” Tuesday night. Discussions about the system began earlier this year, and are in early planning stages. The county is working on raising funding through grants, officials said.

Cocke County schools will be open again Thursday, August 18, but there will be modified bus routes for Glendale Road, Spicewood Flats, Fugate Road and Rock Hill Road.

