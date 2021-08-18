Advertisement

Community members donate to Austin-East High School

The school is set to receive $40,000 as part of a new fundraising effort
By William Dowling
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new East Knoxville group is coming together to Make a Difference for Austin-East Magnet High School students.

Alumni, coaches, business leaders and neighbors are forming the school’s first fundraising foundation and have already raised 40-thousand dollars in less than a month.

The group presented a check to the school during its open house on Tuesday night.

The principal says the money will be spent on new educational or after school programs, something that state and local funding doesn’t normally cover.

A member of the group says they expect to hand over a check like this one each semester through community support.

