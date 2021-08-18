First Alert for stronger storms and heavy downpours Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and a few storms continue this evening, but the better chance for some stronger storms comes Thursday with a WVLT First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Flood Warnings continue for the French Broad River and Pigeon River near Newport.. Both rivers reached crest and are forecast to drop below flood stage tonight.

Tonight comes with scattered rain and storms. They’re moving in from the west and slowly decreasing in coverage overnight, with a low around 70 degrees and spotty rain by the morning. Highs will get to 82 Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms move in again Thursday afternoon to evening. We’ll have two batches of rain with a 40% coverage in the morning through the early afternoon but then we’ll see a 60% coverage into the later afternoon and evening hours. We do have a WVLT First Alert from 4-9 p.m. as downpours and storms move east. The evening commute will be a messy one for some of you and some stronger storms are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered storms are developing and moving through again Friday and Saturday. This keeps temperatures around the mid-80s.

Storms become more isolated Sunday and temperatures start increasing. We’ll have more sunshine and highs around 90 degrees next week. We’re looking at increasing rain and storms again in the second half of next week.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

