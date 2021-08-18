Advertisement

French Broad River floods Newport man’s passion project

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swept East Tennessee on Tuesday night.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It wasn’t the first time James Adams’ half acre garden flooded.

Adams has been gardening next to the French Broad River for over a dozen years.

Tuesday’s downpour devastated all of his crops he hadn’t picked.

“By 12 o’clock last night it done already saturated and covered and everything,” said Adams.

Watermelons, potatoes, peppers, green beans and tomatoes all gone.

“Just kind of heartbroken but what else can I do,” said Adams.

He got out a lot of what he could, but many melons didn’t make it.

He said he worked full time doing maintenance for Walmart, but when he’s not there he’s in the garden.

“It’s a lot of work to having a garden,” said Adams.

Adams eats some of the food but the rest he gives to friends and neighbors.

Despite the flooded field, he’s got an optimistic outlook.

“Just keep my head up and keep going,” he said.

Adams also shared he’s worried about more rain coming, but knows he can always re-plant his crops.

He spends about $100 on seeds for his passion project.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Goforth
Knoxville man in hospital after trying to help victims in I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Man arrested after running from police, driving stolen vehicle
Man arrested after running from police, trying to crash into officers
KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Officers respond to serious crash
One dead following Knoxville crash

Latest News

Missing 17-year-old Alayshia L. Yarbrough
Missing 17-year-old out of Murfreesboro found
McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair Source: WVLT
McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair
USGS gathers data on the day of flooding on the Pigeon River near Newport.
How do you know the river levels near you?
How do you know the river levels near you?
How do you know the river levels near you?