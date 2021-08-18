French Broad River floods Newport man’s passion project

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It wasn’t the first time James Adams’ half acre garden flooded.

Adams has been gardening next to the French Broad River for over a dozen years.

Tuesday’s downpour devastated all of his crops he hadn’t picked.

“By 12 o’clock last night it done already saturated and covered and everything,” said Adams.

Watermelons, potatoes, peppers, green beans and tomatoes all gone.

This is the French Broad River at 12:30 PM from State Route 60, just off 321, in Cocke County. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/Nn9iK5da7R — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) August 18, 2021

“Just kind of heartbroken but what else can I do,” said Adams.

He got out a lot of what he could, but many melons didn’t make it.

He said he worked full time doing maintenance for Walmart, but when he’s not there he’s in the garden.

“It’s a lot of work to having a garden,” said Adams.

Adams eats some of the food but the rest he gives to friends and neighbors.

Despite the flooded field, he’s got an optimistic outlook.

“Just keep my head up and keep going,” he said.

Adams also shared he’s worried about more rain coming, but knows he can always re-plant his crops.

He spends about $100 on seeds for his passion project.

