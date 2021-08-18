Greene County church lost in fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Riverview Community Seventh Day Adventist Church in Greene County is reported as a total loss following a fire that occurred on Tuesday, officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Officials received calls reporting the fire around 4 p.m., and the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department were first on scene, officials said. Multiple fire departments and emergency services also responded to the fire.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire by 8 p.m., officials said.

As procedure, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson Division, and the ATF were called to investigate the cause of the fire, according to the release.

