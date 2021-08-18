How do you know the river levels near you?

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rains and flooding potential make East Tennessee’s rivers top of mind for most people.

Even on days when no one is worrying about water levels, the United States Geological Survey is keeping constant watch on places like the Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers.

Jack Neighbors is a USGS Hydrographer who understands the gravity of what scientists do on a regular basis.

“We’re trying to avoid loss of life and property damage,” said Neighbors. His team was out early Wednesday morning, checking conditions along the swollen Pigeon River, in the hours after the river peaked at over 15 feet.

Neighbors said a stationary monitoring station on each river includes a system deeply embedded in the rivers that then uses satellites to transmit data in real time. This data keeps track of the river levels, providing what other professionals need to make management decisions at places like the National Weather Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Weather Service alerts and TVA decisions about dam adjustments are based on the USGA data.

On Thursday and on other times occasionally, USGA water specialists also use a device to monitor how fast the river current is moving. They tether a small boat that carries on board an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler.

You can access the USGS data on rivers in real time.

