Knox County house suffers major damage in fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire along Morris Road in North Knox county Tuesday night at 11. Crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the house and into the attic. Crews worked to put it out, but by the time it was out, the house had significant smoke and heat damage.

According to Rural Metro Fire, everyone in the home got out safely before crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

