Knoxville residents give their input about dockless scooters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Tuesday night, many gathered inside the East Tennessee History Center to discuss the dockless scooter pilot downtown.

Some of those attending the meeting were people who live downtown or near the old city.

The city is considering proposals to improve the situation with the scooters by making sure scooters don’t block walkers, converting a few street corrals for scooters , enforcing consistent fines and cracking down on careless drivers.

As a person who lives and commutes regularly downtown, Thomas Goldsby shared his thoughts about the scooters being downtown. He feels bicycles would be a better option.

“Well I like the provisions about making sure the scooters aren’t parked on the sidewalk, obscuring foot traffic. however I don’t there is any teeth to enforce it,” shared Goldsby.

Chris Williams feels those riding the scooters should be more responsible.

“I get frustrated with the scooters. The careless joyriding, I joyride on them, but I try to obey the traffic laws,” says Willliams.

The city says they are also looking into ways to make sure all riders are at least sixteen, and know the rules of the road.

Both Goldsby and Williams feel bicycles would be a better alternative to the scooters

" I would like to see more bicycles in play because I think that’s a much more practical thing to offer downtown,” says Williams.

“I think that’s a fine way to get around, people get a little bit of exercise, and just by virtue of people using human power to provide stopping power, there’s a lot more control,” says Goldsby.

The pilot for the scooters ends on December 31st. By then the verdict should be in on if they will stay.

You can still give feedback to the city about the scooters by emailing SCOOTERS@KNOXVILLETN.GOV

The city will share the entire plan online by the end of the week, including adding seated scooters into the mix.

