Knoxville woman turns passion for knitting into successful business

Luz Higdon has turned a skill learned from her great-grandmother into a successful business.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman has turned a skill she learned from her great-grandmother into a successful business. Luz Higdon originally learned how to knit from her great-grandmother, and now she’s putting the skill to use.

“I was born in Puerto Rico, but I grew up in Tennessee,” Higdon told WVLT News. “In 2017 when I visited my grandparents and they showed me an afghan that my bisabuela, which is great-grandmother in Spanish, and it was made of yarn and she inspired me that I could make everything off the top of my head.”

She creates her own designs with many colors, calling her style “island life with a bit of southern charm.”

“I just wanted to focus on what I was gifted with and with my bisabuela’s blessing I thought that designing was something I wanted to pursue,” she said.

She’s not just pursuing her passion, though. She’s also inspiring her children.

“Just to teach them that any passion they have for themselves, if they work hard then they can succeed,” Higdon said.

Higdon’s business is called the Crochet Société.

