McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport will hold an upcoming job fair for the public.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, August 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. It will take place at the Airport Hilton’s Cascade Room at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Applicants can apply for full-time, part-time, entry-level, or managerial positions with airport tenants.

Hiring representatives from the following organizations will be at the fair:

Airport Hilton

American Airlines

AvFlight Services

Cirrus Aircraft

G2 Secure Staff

HMS Host

Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority

Paradies Lagardere

Ruby Tuesday

TAC Air

United Airlines

For more information, please contact Becky Huckaby at (865) 679-3854 orCaitlin Darras at (865) 202-8184.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.