McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair

The job fair will be on August 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport will hold an upcoming job fair for the public.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, August 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. It will take place at the Airport Hilton’s Cascade Room at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Applicants can apply for full-time, part-time, entry-level, or managerial positions with airport tenants.

Hiring representatives from the following organizations will be at the fair:

  • Airport Hilton
  • American Airlines
  • AvFlight Services
  • Cirrus Aircraft
  • G2 Secure Staff
  • HMS Host
  • Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority
  • Paradies Lagardere
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • TAC Air
  • United Airlines

For more information, please contact Becky Huckaby at (865) 679-3854 orCaitlin Darras at (865) 202-8184.

