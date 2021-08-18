McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair
The job fair will be on August 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport will hold an upcoming job fair for the public.
The job fair will be on Wednesday, August 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. It will take place at the Airport Hilton’s Cascade Room at McGhee Tyson Airport.
Applicants can apply for full-time, part-time, entry-level, or managerial positions with airport tenants.
Hiring representatives from the following organizations will be at the fair:
- Airport Hilton
- American Airlines
- AvFlight Services
- Cirrus Aircraft
- G2 Secure Staff
- HMS Host
- Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority
- Paradies Lagardere
- Ruby Tuesday
- TAC Air
- United Airlines
For more information, please contact Becky Huckaby at (865) 679-3854 orCaitlin Darras at (865) 202-8184.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.