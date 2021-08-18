Advertisement

Missing 17-year-old out of Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department officials report a missing 17-year-old that made suicidal comments before leaving her home.
Missing 17-year-old Alayshia L. Yarbrough
Missing 17-year-old Alayshia L. Yarbrough(MPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 17-year-old Alayshia L. Yarbrough left her home after making suicidal comments to her mother on Wednesday and has not returned, according to Murfreesboro Police Department officials.

She was last seen in the Cason Lane area wearing all black clothing with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MPD at 615-893-1311 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

