Missing 17-year-old out of Murfreesboro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 17-year-old Alayshia L. Yarbrough left her home after making suicidal comments to her mother on Wednesday and has not returned, according to Murfreesboro Police Department officials.

She was last seen in the Cason Lane area wearing all black clothing with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MPD at 615-893-1311 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

