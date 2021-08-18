Nashville DA won’t prosecute Metro Nashville teachers if they require masks, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says he will not prosecute school officials who continue to enforce mask mandates, even if parents try to opt their child out, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

The decision comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mandates.

Funk told Nashville school board member Emily Masters he would not punish teachers for violating the order in an email obtained by WTVF.

“I will not prosecute school officials or teachers for keeping children safe,” he told Masters in the email.

Metro Nashville Public Schools officials announced shortly after the order was signed that they would continue to enforce their mask mandate, which requires anyone in a school building to wear a mask.

The mandate follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says all students, teachers and staff should continue to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

