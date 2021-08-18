Advertisement

Nashville DA won’t prosecute Metro Nashville teachers if they require masks, report says

The decision comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mandates.
District Attorney Glenn Funk
District Attorney Glenn Funk(Davidson's County DA's office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says he will not prosecute school officials who continue to enforce mask mandates, even if parents try to opt their child out, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

The decision comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mandates.

Funk told Nashville school board member Emily Masters he would not punish teachers for violating the order in an email obtained by WTVF.

“I will not prosecute school officials or teachers for keeping children safe,” he told Masters in the email.

Metro Nashville Public Schools officials announced shortly after the order was signed that they would continue to enforce their mask mandate, which requires anyone in a school building to wear a mask.

The mandate follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says all students, teachers and staff should continue to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Goforth
Knoxville man in hospital after trying to help victims in I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested after running from police, driving stolen vehicle
Man arrested after running from police, trying to crash into officers
KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, video show major Monroe County flooding
Officers respond to serious crash
One dead following Knoxville crash

Latest News

Cocke County seal
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
A moment of Tuesday's meeting discussing scooters in downtown Knoxville
Knoxville residents give their input about dockless scooters
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Greene County church lost in fire