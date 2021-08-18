Soaky Mountain waterpark suspends alcohol sales for remainder of 2021 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain waterpark has voluntarily suspended liquor and beer sales for the rest of the 2021 season, officials with the park confirmed to WVLT News.

The change comes after a string of incidents involving unruly intoxicated guests, one of which ended in a fatal shooting. Sevierville Police officers responded to the park 12 times over the months of June and July, prompting further action to be taken by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

TABC officials confirmed earlier in the month that they were taking steps to suspend the park’s alcohol license, but park officials say the decision to stop sales was voluntary.

“In an effort to prove its commitment to safety, Soaky Mountain Waterpark’s management team has agreed to voluntarily suspend all liquor and beer sales for the remainder of its 2021 season. Both the TN ABC & Sevierville Beer Commission are supporting this decision,” a statement from park officials said.

Soaky Mountain’s general manager Dave Andrews also spoke on the suspension of sales, saying the park is committed to helping law enforcement in their investigation.

“The safety of our employees, our loyal season pass holders and the other guests who visit our family waterpark is paramount. We exist to provide opportunities for our guests to have fun and make memories together,” Andrews said. “What happened in our parking lot was a senseless act of violence, and we remain committed to helping the Sevierville Police Department with their investigation. We are grateful to everyone who reacted quickly to apprehend the suspect, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

The park’s website has not been updated yet, and still lists alcoholic beverages on menus.

