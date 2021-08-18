Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for Chester County man

Frank Feyrer, 78, reportedly has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.
Frank Feyrer
Frank Feyrer(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Chester County man Wednesday. Frank Feyrer, 78, reportedly has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.

Feyrer is around six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, officials with the TBI said. He might also be traveling in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Silverado with tag number 716VSL.

Those with information are asked to call 731-989-2728 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

