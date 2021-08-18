TBI issues Silver Alert for Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Chester County man Wednesday. Frank Feyrer, 78, reportedly has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.

🚨SILVER ALERT: We need help in locating Frank Feyrer, missing from Chester County. The 78-year-old has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Seen him? Call the Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2728 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 18, 2021

Feyrer is around six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, officials with the TBI said. He might also be traveling in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Silverado with tag number 716VSL.

Those with information are asked to call 731-989-2728 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.