Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally responded to Tennessee school districts’ statements on Gov. Bill Lee’s masking executive order Tuesday. McNally said that Tennessee legislature “will not allow” school districts to resist the order.

Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 84 Monday, allowing parents to opt children out of school mask mandates.

“Right now, some of the greatest frustration is occurring in our K-12 schools, especially around the issue of mask mandates. While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important,” Gov. Lee said.

The order came as COVID-19 cases continued to spike and state health officials expressed hospital capacity concerns across the state.

Metro Nashville and Shelby County schools officials released statements shortly after the order was signed saying they would continue to enforce masking policies regardless of whether or not a parent opts their child out.

“I am extremely appalled and alarmed at the response to Gov. Lee‘s executive order from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools,” Lt. Gov. Mcnally said in a statement. “The Governor and Tennessee legislation cannot and will not allow lawful orders to be defied.”

McNally went on to say lawmakers have no choice but to “exercise other remedial options,” but did not clarify what those options are.

Officials from both Metro Nashville Schools and Shelby County Schools are looking into the legality of the order.

