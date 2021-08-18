Texas school district requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code

PARIS, Texas (WVLT) - A Texas school district has decided to require its students to wear masks as part of its new dress code.

According to a report from Texoma CBS affiliate KXII, Paris Schools Board of Trustees has made the call to require masks when school starts on Thursday. An emergency board meeting was called Tuesday morning and started with a public hearing about masks in school from people for and against requiring them, KXII reports.

The board made the decision to add the requirement of masks as part of the district’s dress code at the meeting, according to the report.

They said this doesn’t defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order against mask mandates. In a statement the board said Executive Order 38, the one in which Governor Abbott bans mask mandates, does not take away their power to amend the dress code.

In fact, the school board said the Governor doesn’t have the authority to check their power over schools under their control at all.

Paris Mayor, Paula Portugal, also came out in favor of masks in schools before the meeting, calling it a life-saving issue.

“I think as leaders in the community with the best interest in the children masks and social distancing should be highly encouraged amongst staff, teachers and students,” Portugal said.

Here in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that allows parents to opt children out of school mask mandates Monday. Under the order, any parent that wishes can opt their child out of school mask mandates, regardless of school or county rules.

Several Tennessee school systems have released statements saying they plan to continue to enforce their mask mandates despite the order. Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has addressed the school systems, saying legislation “will not allow” the districts to resist the order.

KXII reports that the Paris Independent School District is the first Texoma school district to require masks, they have not shared how they plan to enforce the new policy.

