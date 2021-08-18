Advertisement

Texas school district requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code

Paris Schools Board of Trustees made the decision Tuesday morning.
Texas school district requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code
Texas school district requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code(Pixabay)
By Savannah Smith and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (WVLT) - A Texas school district has decided to require its students to wear masks as part of its new dress code.

According to a report from Texoma CBS affiliate KXII, Paris Schools Board of Trustees has made the call to require masks when school starts on Thursday. An emergency board meeting was called Tuesday morning and started with a public hearing about masks in school from people for and against requiring them, KXII reports.

The board made the decision to add the requirement of masks as part of the district’s dress code at the meeting, according to the report.

They said this doesn’t defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order against mask mandates. In a statement the board said Executive Order 38, the one in which Governor Abbott bans mask mandates, does not take away their power to amend the dress code.

In fact, the school board said the Governor doesn’t have the authority to check their power over schools under their control at all.

Paris Mayor, Paula Portugal, also came out in favor of masks in schools before the meeting, calling it a life-saving issue.

“I think as leaders in the community with the best interest in the children masks and social distancing should be highly encouraged amongst staff, teachers and students,” Portugal said.

Here in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that allows parents to opt children out of school mask mandates Monday. Under the order, any parent that wishes can opt their child out of school mask mandates, regardless of school or county rules.

Several Tennessee school systems have released statements saying they plan to continue to enforce their mask mandates despite the order. Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has addressed the school systems, saying legislation “will not allow” the districts to resist the order.

KXII reports that the Paris Independent School District is the first Texoma school district to require masks, they have not shared how they plan to enforce the new policy.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Goforth
Knoxville man in hospital after trying to help victims in I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested after running from police, driving stolen vehicle
Man arrested after running from police, trying to crash into officers
Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Officers respond to serious crash
One dead following Knoxville crash

Latest News

Strong storms moving through Thursday evening
First Alert for stronger storms and heavy downpours Thursday
McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair Source: WVLT
McGhee Tyson Airport to hold upcoming job fair
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee: Death count surpasses 13,000