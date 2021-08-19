Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amherst Elementary was placed on lockdown following a suspect pursuit near Ball Camp Pike and Shaad Road, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s office said. The suspect was apprehended by KCSO S.W.A.T. without incident, officials said.

The KCSO warrants unit was trying to serve a warrant on the suspect when he barricaded himself inside a church that is under construction, officials said. KCSO’s crisis negotiations unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was believed to be armed, according to Assistant Chief Wes Norris.

Amherst Elementary was placed on the lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and the public was asked to avoid the scene.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.