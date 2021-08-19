Advertisement

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown

Anderson County High School briefly went on lockdown while officials apprehended the suspect.
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County High School sign(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County High School went on soft lockdown while the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a suspect on foot, officials with the schools said Thursday. The suspect, David Dunlap Jr., 37, of Knoxville, had warrants out of Knox County for aggravated assault.

The lockdown was only in place out of an abundance of caution, and school officials said that the school and those inside were not in danger. The pursuit did not involve the school, officials confirmed to WVLT News.

The suspect in question was apprehended by an ACSO K-9, officials with the office said. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

