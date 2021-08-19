Advertisement

Biden promises action against governors that try to block school mask mandates

The promise comes just days after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt children out of mask mandates.
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden gave a press briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday, during which he promised legal action against governors that try to block or intimidate school officials from implementing mask mandates.

“Today I am directing the Secretary of Education, an educator himself, to take additional steps to protect our children,” Biden said. “This includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal action, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators.”

During the briefing, Biden also accused governors trying to block mandates of putting their own political gain ahead of public safety.

“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures, that is children wearing masks in school, into political disputes for their own political gain,” he said.

Biden went on to say that his administration is on the side of educators that implement mandates, saying “we’re not going to sit by as governors try to intimidate and block educators protecting our children.”

The announcement comes just days after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84, which allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. While Biden did not mention Gov. Lee directly in his briefing, he did mention Tennessee protestors that threatened health officials at a school board meeting.

“Last week at a school board meeting in Tennessee, protestors threatened doctors and nurses who were testifying, making a case, for masking children in schools,” Biden said.

Some Tennessee school districts are enforcing their mask mandates despite the executive order. Shelby County and Metro Nashville schools officials released statements shortly after Gov. Lee’s announcement saying they will continue to enforce their mandates while they assess the legality of the order.

Biden also said he would speak more on masks in schools next week.

