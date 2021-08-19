Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Vols quarterback Brian Maurer announced his plans to enter his name into the transfer portal and leave the University of Tennessee Thursday.

“Thank you for allowing a kid from little Ocala, Florida to call this amazing place home for the last 2 1/2 years. Playing in front of 102,455 has been the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. Tennessee truly has the best fans in the country,” Maurer said on Twitter.

Thank you Tennessee ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LKzdrL56t5 — Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) August 19, 2021

He went on to thank UT staff and his teammates for the opportunity to play at the school.

Maurer has been at UT since 2019.

