Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee

Brian Maurer announced his plans to transfer from the team on Twitter.
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Vols quarterback Brian Maurer announced his plans to enter his name into the transfer portal and leave the University of Tennessee Thursday.

“Thank you for allowing a kid from little Ocala, Florida to call this amazing place home for the last 2 1/2 years. Playing in front of 102,455 has been the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. Tennessee truly has the best fans in the country,” Maurer said on Twitter.

He went on to thank UT staff and his teammates for the opportunity to play at the school.

Maurer has been at UT since 2019.

