Cocke County Bluegrass Festival brings in big names

It’s the first Bluegrass Festival for Cocke County
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Bluegrass Festival in Cocke County is bringing some local and big names into town. The event’s first year kicks off on August 21st at the Cocke County Fairgrounds in Newport.

“There are bluegrass festivals in Cherokee, North Carolina, and different places but it is nice people don’t have to drive a few hours, they can just go right down the road.” said one of the organizers, Jody Lowe.

Among the musicians playing, Larry Sparks, Mountain Edge, Brookfield Drive, Big Creek Bluegrass and Hollerfield Gap.

The event is also raising money for an 8th grader battling cancer, Madylyn Bible, “We just want her to know she’s not alone in her fight,” said Lowe.

There will also be food vendors, kids’ activities and crafts. They are hosting a car show as well. You can grab a ticket online or on the day of the event. Gates open at noon.

