Evening commute downpours and some strong storms possible, First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are developing and moving through at times today, with some stronger storm potential this afternoon and evening commute. The rain chances are now looking to taper off faster in our area, giving us more time to heat up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered rain and storms. They’re moving in from the west and slowly decreasing in coverage, with a low around 70 degrees and spotty rain by the late morning.

It’s a mostly cloudy midday to early afternoon, with temperatures warming to the upper 70s to low 80s. Knoxville can top out around 82 degrees, then the First Alert starts. We’ll see a 60% coverage building from around 4 PM and peaking around 6 to 7 PM, with multiple downpours and storms, and then starting to decrease by 9 PM. The evening commute will be a messy one for some of you and some stronger storms are possible.

Tonight will be stay mostly cloudy, with a 40% coverage in rain and storms. We’ll start Friday around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sky is looking to clear more at times, and rain and storms are more isolated now for Friday through the weekend. Friday becomes partly cloudy, with a stray afternoon pop-up. The high will be around 86 degrees. Saturday comes with increasing clouds, but rain and storms are isolated pop-ups, and the high is around 87 degrees. Sunday reaches to around 89 degrees, with a partly cloudy day and isolated rain chances.

We’ll stay around that 90 degrees mark for several days next week. Pop-up storms are isolated for these days too, but scattered rain and storms look to pulse up late next week.

