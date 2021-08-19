First Alert for heavy downpours and strong storms this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We continue our First Alert as heavy downpours and stronger storms are likely during the evening commute. We finally look to dry out as we head into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our First Alert starts this evening. Expect heavy downpours and storms around 4 p.m. and lasting through around 9 p.m. We will only see about a 60% coverage, so not all of us will get in on the rain and storms. There is the potential for a few stronger storms but it is the heavy rain threat we are really keeping a close eye on. The evening commute can get messy with a hit-or-miss storm. Also, keep in mind the ground is saturated in many parts of our area and a gusty storm can push a tree over easier in the mud.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, with a 40% coverage in rain and storms. We’ll start Friday around 70 degrees. Showers don’t stick around for long Friday morning. We should clear out and see those scattered showers early turn into more spotty by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be around 86 degrees. We look to be mostly dry for some Friday night football!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with increasing clouds, but rain and storms are isolated pop-ups, and the high is around 87 degrees. The best chance for those pop-ups look to be in our far western counties including the Plateau. Sunday reaches to around 89 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain isolated with the best chance being along the mountain tops.

We’ll stay around that 90 degrees mark for several days next week. Pop-up storms are isolated for these days too, but scattered rain and storms look to pulse up late next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Thursday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.