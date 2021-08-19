A Morristown family gets much needed handicap van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Xander Linkous was just a toddler, the now nine-year-old little boy almost suffocated to death causing brain damage and rendering him unable to walk.

“As a sister, all I wanted to do was go help him and to try to save him, but at the same time I was so scared,” his older sister Rylee Linkous told WVLT in June.

The two siblings, along with their brother now live full-time with their grandmother Nancy.

In June, Rylee, along with a Morristown man worked together to start a fundraiser, piloted by GoFundMe to raise enough money to get Xander a handicap-accessible van.

Almost a month and a half later, the Linkous’s scored that minivan through the help of Superior Mobility.

”It’s kind of hard to believe, I never actually imagined that it would actually be here,” Rylee said, standing next to a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The high school senior raised nearly $40,000 to give her brother and best friend a ride he can be safe, and comfortable in.

”It’s definitely one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever done and to be able to do it for my little brother who deserves the world is just so meaningful to me,” said Rylee.

The van has the center seats removed and is also able to lower ten inches to the ground, making it easier to move Xander in and out of.

”He deserves this, and so much more. It’s not for me, it’s for him, and his safety,” said Nancy Linkous.

The family is now able to move Xander freely and comfortably, thanks to people in the community, and a company committed to making accessibility a priority.

“I’m just so thankful, just so thankful, to everybody. If it was a dollar on up, we’re just so thankful to everybody, so grateful, we really are,” said Nancy.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.