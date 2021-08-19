Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Softball coach fighting COVID-19
Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show

Latest News

Rep. Sanford Bishop does an interview about the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FAA proposes more than $500,000 in new fines against unruly airline passengers.
Skies aren't too friendly to unruly passengers
The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security...
The saga of Afghan troop withdrawal taking a toll on American Veterans
Origins of Rocky Top honored
Marker erected to honor the birthplace of ‘Rocky Top’