Hamblen County middle school offers optional virtual school to 7th grade class

West View Middle School in Hamblen County is offering 7th grade virtual class.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West View Middle School in Hamblen County has offered 7th grade virtual classes, according to officials.

The change is temporary and will only last for one week, as of right now, they said.

Students will still be able to come to school in person but they are strongly encouraged to complete classes virtually.

Superintendent Jeff Perry said this change may include other schools at some point in the future.

