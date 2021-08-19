Hamblen County woman banned from caring for adults following multiple group home violations

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whitley Jade Gilbert, of Hamblen County, has been banned from proving any care to adults following multiple violations at a group home she ran, court documents said. The documents also said that Gilbert did not make any admission of guilt, or take liability for her actions.

Gilbert was arrested in 2018 for leaving nine elderly residents in the cold without heat for several days. Gilbert claimed that she was on vacation at the time and the gas powering the home had run out.

Gilbert was added to the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ Abuse Registry in March after it was discovered that Southern Care Group Home, which Gilbert ran, had “numerous violations of state building safety standards,” according to a release from officials.

Officials said the home had multiple fire violations and was an unlicensed group home.

Gilbert was banned by the DOHS Tuesday. Under the order, obtained by WVLT News, she is “enjoined from providing any type of care, medical or otherwise, to any adults in Tennessee.”

The order specifies that Gilbert is not allowed to provide any care to an adult unless the adult is a member of her family and she does not receive payment for the care.

If Gilbert defies the order, she could face fines, jailtime or both.

