Knox County Public Library to offer Zoo Knoxville passes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Public Library announced a partnership with Zoo Knoxville Thursday that allows cardholders to check out passes to the Zoo.

Any adult with a card in good standing can check out a pass, called the Read City Explorer Pass. The Zoo is providing 20 passes per week for households of up to two adults and six children. Cardholders can check out two passes per year, the announcement said.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to families. Like checking out a book, being able to check out an experience such as a trip to the Zoo can be enlightening and educational for children and families,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “It’s important that we can expose our families to all the great assets in our community. We are looking forward to this great partnership with Zoo Knoxville.”

The library plans to announce more partners for the program, including art museums, historic homes and other educational attractions.

“Partnering with the Knox County Public Library to offer the Explorer Pass is one of our core programs to provide affordable access to Knox County residents,” Zoo Knoxville CEO Lisa New said. “As a non-profit, we rely on the City of Knoxville and Knox County, our members, Circle of Friends donors and visitors who buy tickets to support our day-to-day operations caring for the animals and our zoo, but their generous support also makes programs like this possible. I hope they are as proud as I am to launch Knoxville’s cultural passport program today.”

Those interested in checking out a pass can do so here. Passes can be reserved up to six weeks in advance.

