Knoxville groups to unveil historic marker honoring suffragist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville groups plan to unveil a historic marker honoring Lizzie Crozier French, Knoxville’s leading suffragist. The unveiling ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the history Old Gray Cemetery.

French worked for women’s suffrage at the local, state and national levels and even founded the Knoxville Equal Suffrage Association in 1910. She was the first woman to address the Knoxville City Council and the first woman to seek the office of Knoxville Councilman-at-Large.

Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie will present a proclamation in honor of Women’s Equality Day, which celebrates the date that the Nineteenth Amendment was certified. Group leaders will speak on French’s life and singer Candace Corrigan will perform a song she wrote about the suffragist.

The unveiling ceremony is sponsored by the Cavett Station chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the Old Gray Cemetery Association and local artist Mary Ruden, in partnership with the Suffrage Coalition.

The public is invited to attend, but due to rising COVID-19 cases are asked to mask up and be prepared to distance.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.