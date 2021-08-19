Advertisement

Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A luxury airship will soon get you to the North Pole and back for a pretty penny.

A start-up firm called OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises on an airship.

They are using steerable balloons, like the ones used in the early 1900s for the Hindenburg and the Zeppelin.

The luxury airship includes hotel-like cabins and modern technology. Sixteen passengers can fly to the North Pole and have a picnic on the ice cap.

The trip costs nearly $233,000 for a two-person cabin. Reservations are now open.

OceanSky hopes to kick off its first expedition in 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
Softball coach fighting COVID-19
Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show

Latest News

Nolichucky River / Source: TWRA
Naked man arrested after floating down Greene County river
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Cocke County Bluegrass Festival brings in big names