Marker erected to honor the birthplace of ‘Rocky Top’

The historic marker was unveiled Thursday night in front of the Gatlinburg Inn.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was in 1967 when the song ‘Rocky Top’ was penned in a Gatlinburg hotel room. Now an historical marker is being placed there so everyone knows about it.

The historic marker was unveiled Thursday night in front of the Gatlinburg Inn. That room inside the inn has been left just as it looked in the 1960s when they stayed there and is now called the Rocky Top room.

That is where Felice and Beoudleaux Bryant checked into room 388 to work on an album. After 15 minutes of work on an upbeat song, the words were there for good ole’ rocky top.

The marker outside the inn tells the history of the song as part of the state’s Music Pathways Trails. For the inn, it’s a chance to remind people of where the historic song was born.

It’s a marvelous bit of Tennessee tradition, this Tennessee Musical Pathways program is a great program because things like this need to be memorialized,” said David Cross, one of the owners of the Gatlinburg Inn. “The Bryants were great friends of Miss Maples they were regulars here for many years. We’re so happy to see this marker here to be a testimonial.”

The marker was officially unveiled Thursday by state dignitaries as the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival got underway. The Bryants also wrote Love Hurts, Wake up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love and A Lot More.

