Naked man arrested after floating down Greene County river

Hunt sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” as he made his way down the river, Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Nolichucky River / Source: TWRA
Nolichucky River / Source: TWRA
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after floating naked down the Nolichucky River and refusing help from rescuers, WJHL News reports.

The Greene County Sheriff’s department said Troy Hunt jumped into the river near Ripley Island Road. Emergency personnel made many attempts to get Hunt out of the water, but he denied assistance, the report said.

Hunt sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” as he made his way down the river, Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Hunt made it almost 10 miles down the river before being brought back to shore, according to the report.

Hunt was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

